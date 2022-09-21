Russia Ukraine War

Local residents collect wood for heating Monday from a destroyed school where Russian forces were based, in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine. [AP PHOTO/EVGENIY MALOLETKA]

 Evgeniy Maloletka

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans Tuesday to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia. The concerted and quickening Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes on the battlefield.

