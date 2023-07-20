APTOPIX New Zealand Gunman

Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand. [AP PHOTO/ABBIE PARR]

 Abbie Parr

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — A gunman killed two people at a downtown construction site in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland on Thursday, as the nation prepared to host games in the FIFA Women's World Cup tournament. Authorities said the shooter was also dead.

