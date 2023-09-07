Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian soldiers move to the ambulance an injured woman after a Russian rocket attack Wednesday on a food market in the city center of Kostiantynivka, Ukraine. [AP PHOTO/EVGENIY MALOLETKA]

 Evgeniy Maloletka

KYIV, Ukraine — A Russian missile struck an outdoor market in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, killing 17 people and wounding dozens, officials said. The deadly attack came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv and was expected to announce more than $1 billion in new American funding for Ukraine in the 18-month-old war.

