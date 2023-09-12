Turkey Cave Rescue

Members of the CNSAS, Italian alpine and speleological rescuers, carry a stretcher with American researcher Mark Dickey during a rescue operation in the Morca cave, near Anamur, southern Turkey, on Monday. [CNSAS VIA AP]

TASELI PLATEAU, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers pulled an American researcher out of a Turkish cave on Monday, more than a week after he became seriously ill more than 3,000 feet below its entrance, said the Speleological Federation of Turkey.

