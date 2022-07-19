KYIV, Ukraine — As Russia kept up its relentless shelling across the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expanded the shakeup of his security services on Monday by suspending 28 more officials. A day earlier, he dismissed two senior officials over allegations that their agencies contained "collaborators and traitors."
In his nightly video address on Monday evening, Zelenskyy said a "personnel audit" of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was underway, and the dismissal of the 28 officials was being decided.
"Different levels, different areas of focus. But the reasons are similar — unsatisfactory results of work," Zelenskyy said.
On Sunday, he had fired SBU chief Ivan Bakanov and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova. Zelenskyy, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments and other law enforcement agencies.
"Six months into the war, we continue to uncover loads of these people in each of these agencies," said Andriy Smirnov, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office.
Analysts said the moves are designed to strengthen Zelenskyy's control over the army and security agencies, which have been led by people appointed before the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.
"In the conditions of a war, Zelenskyy needs leaders that are capable of tackling several tasks at the same time — to resist Russia's intrigues within the country to create a fifth column, to be in contact and coordination with international experts, to do their actual job effectively," Volodymyr Fesenko, a political analyst with the Penta Center think tank, told The Associated Press.
Bakanov is a childhood friend and former business partner of Zelenskyy, who appointed him to head the SBU. Bakanov had come under growing criticism over security breaches since the war began.
Venediktova won international praise for her drive to gather war-crimes evidence against Russian military commanders and officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, over the destruction of Ukrainian cities and the killing of civilians.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price, speaking to reporters in Washington, said when asked about the personnel changes that the U.S. and Kyiv were in close contact.
"The fact is that in all of our relationships, and including in this relationship, we invest not in personalities. We invest in institutions and, of course, President Zelenskyy has spoken to his rationale for making these personnel shifts," Price said.
He said Washington would continue to work with Kyiv on war-crimes investigations and information sharing. Intelligence sharing, he said, is "an important element of the assistance that we are providing to our Ukrainian partners in an effort to help them defend themselves."
Zelensky has appointed acting heads to the SBU and prosecutor's office. The first deputy head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, was named acting head. Maliuk, 39, is known for efforts to fight corruption in the security agencies; his appointment was seen as part of Zelenskyy's efforts to get rid of pro-Russian staffers in the SBU.
Fesenko said discontent with Bakanov and Venediktova had been brewing for a while, and it was possible that Ukraine's Western partners pointed out the underperformance of the SBU and the prosecutor general's office to Zelenskyy.
Meanwhile, Russia pressed forward with its missile and shelling attacks, which Ukrainian officials said were designed to intimidate the civilian population and create panic. Zelenskyy's office said seven Ukrainian regions had suffered attacks in the previous 24 hours.
The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, however, said his troops had "stabilized the situation" on the front, largely thanks to Western deliveries of technically advanced rocket systems.
"It is complex, tense, but completely controllable," Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram after a phone call with the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley.
"An important factor contributing to our holding our defensive lines and positions is the timely arrival of the M142 HIMARS, delivering targeted strikes against enemy command posts, ammunition and fuel depots," Zaluzhnyy said, in reference to the light multiple rocket launchers recently delivered from the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.