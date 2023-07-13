Lithuania NATO Summit

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy waits for the start of a bilateral meeting with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Wednesday. [YVES HERMAN, POOL PHOTO VIA AP]

 Yves Herman

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may have gotten support and vague assurances from NATO leaders in Vilnius this week, but he ultimately returns home without a clear commitment that his country will be joining the club any time soon.

