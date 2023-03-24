Hong Kong Protest Art

In this undated image released by Art Innovation Gallery, Patrick Amadon's "No Rioters" digital artwork is seen on the billboard of the SOGO shopping mall in Hong Kong. [ART INNOVATION GALLERY VIA AP]

HONG KONG — A Hong Kong department store took down a digital artwork that contained hidden references to jailed dissidents, in an incident the artist says is evidence of erosion of free speech in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

