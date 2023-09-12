Italy Balzan Prizes

Professor Jean-Jacques Hublin, paleoanthropologist, director of the department of the human evolution at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, poses for a photograph June 6, 2017. [AP PHOTO/NICOLAS GARRIGA, FILE]

MILAN (AP) — An American literary historian, a French paleoanthropologist, a Danish evolutionary geneticist and a German-Dutch astrophysicist have been named the winners of this year's Balzan Prize. Their work in the humanities and natural sciences advances the study of comparative literature, human evolution and black holes.

