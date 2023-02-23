Biden US Poland

President Joe Biden talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda during a meeting Wednesday with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine, a group of nine countries that make up the eastern flank of NATO, in Warsaw. [AP PHOTO/ EVAN VUCCI]

 Evan Vucci

WARSAW, Poland — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin made a "big mistake" by suspending his country's participation in the last remaining U.S.-Russia nuclear arms control treaty. The U.S. president was in Poland to reassure eastern flank NATO allies that the U.S. will remain by their sides amid the grinding Russian invasion of Ukraine.

