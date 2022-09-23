UN General Assembly Biden Philippines

President Joe Biden meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday in New York. [AP PHOTO/EVAN VUCCI]

NEW YORK — President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday in his first face-to-face meeting with new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to work to strengthen relations with the Pacific nation after what he said had been some "rocky times" in the past.

