LONDON — Britain on Monday suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a "tough" but balanced response to China's imposition of a new security law on the territory.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Parliament the national security law was a "clear and serious violation" of China's 1984 joint commitment with Britain to uphold basic freedoms in Hong Kong.
As a result, he said, the government would suspend the extradition treaty and extend an arms embargo to Hong Kong that has applied to mainland China since 1989, when troops killed hundreds of protesters as they quashed a student-led democracy movement in Beijing.
Raab said the measures against China were "a necessary and proportionate response to this new national security legislation."
Despite the diplomatic friction, Britain "wants a positive relationship with China," he added.
"There is enormous scope for positive, constructive engagement," Raab said. "But, as we strive for that positive relationship, we are also clear-sighted about the challenges that lie ahead."
Raab added that Britain is watching to see how China enforces the security law and is engaged with international partners in "a concerted dialogue about how we should best respond to events in Hong Kong."
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was scheduled to discuss Hong Kong and China with Raab in London today.
Australia and Canada suspended their extradition agreements with Hong Kong earlier this month amid similar concerns about China's ruling Communist Party imposing the national security law.
Speaking ahead of Raab's announcement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused the British government of seeking to "flagrantly interfere in China's domestic affairs" in Hong Kong.
Britain handed control of the territory to China in 1997 after more than 150 years of colonial rule.
Wang defended the security law, claiming it ensures the "steady and sustained implementation of 'one country, two systems' in Hong Kong."
"We urge the U.K. to stop going further down the wrong path to avoid greater damage to China-UK relations," he said.
Johnson said earlier that Britain wanted to take a tough line with China but maintain "balance."
"I'm not going to be pushed into a position of becoming a knee-jerk Sinophobe on every issue, somebody who is automatically anti-China," he told reporters during a visit to a school.
"But we do have serious concerns," Johnson added, citing restrictions in Hong Kong and human rights abuses in mainland China, including the treatment of the mainly Muslim Uighur minority in the far western Xinjiang region.
He said Britain would not "completely abandon" its policy of engagement with China.
"You have got to have a calibrated response and we are going to be tough on some things but also going to continue to engage," Johnson said.
