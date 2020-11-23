SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile says it will open its main border crossing and principal airport to foreign visitors on Monday after an eight-month pandemic shutdown.
Arrivals will have to present evidence of a recent negative test for the new coronavirus as well as health insurance. They'll also have to report their whereabouts and health status for a two-week watch period. Those coming from high-risk countries will have to quarantine for 14 days.
President Sebastián Piñera on Sunday urged people to maintain precautions to prevent another wave of COVID-19: "The coronavirus is still among us and so we cannot be careless."
Officials plan to gradually reopen other airports and border posts as the South American nation tries to reactivate the tourism industry.
Chile closed its borders on March 18, two weeks after reporting its first new coronavirus infection. Since then, the nation of some 18 million people has recorded 540.640 infections and more than 15,000 deaths.
