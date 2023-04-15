China Germany

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang speaks during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Friday. [SUO TAKEKUMA/POOL PHOTO VIA AP]

 Suo Takekuma

BEIJING (AP) — China won't sell weapons to either side in the war in Ukraine, the country's foreign minister said Friday, responding to Western concerns that Beijing could provide military assistance to Russia.

