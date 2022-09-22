Russia Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while delivering a speech during an event to celebrate the 1160th anniversary of Russian statehood in Veliky Novgorod, Russia, on Wednesday. Veliky Novgorod is one of the oldest cities in Russia, being first mentioned in the 9th century. [ILYA PITALEV, SPUTNIK, KREMLIN POOL PHOTO VIA AP]

 Ilya Pitalev

In a harsh warning, President Vladimir Putin declared that he won't hesitate to use nuclear weapons to protect Russian territory, a threat that comes as Moscow is poised to annex swaths of Ukraine that Moscow has taken over after hastily called referendums there.

