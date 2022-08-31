Serbia Danube Sunken History

The wreckage of a WWII German warship is seen Monday in the Danube river near Prahovo, Serbia. [AP PHOTO/DARKO VOJINOVIC]

 Darko Vojinovic

PRAHOVO, Serbia — The worst drought in Europe in decades hasn't only scorched farmland and hampered river traffic, it also has exposed a part of almost forgotten World War II history: The hulks of dozens of World War II German battleships have emerged from the Danube River as its water levels have dropped.

