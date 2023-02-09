Canada Daycare Crash

Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare center in Laval, Quebec, on Wednesday. [RYAN REMIORZ/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP]

 Ryan Remiorz

A city bus crashed into a day care center north of Montreal on Wednesday, killing two children and injuring six, authorities said. The driver was arrested and charged with homicide and careless driving.

