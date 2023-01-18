Switzerland Davos Forum

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. [AP PHOTO/MARKUS SCHREIBER]

 Markus Schreiber

BRUSSELS — The European Union pushed forward on Tuesday with a major clean tech industrial plan that not only should keep the continent in the vanguard of plotting a greener future but also guarantee its economic survival as it faces challenges from China and the United States.

