Turkey Mine Victims Families

Elmas Ayvaz, 58, and Asel Meva, 3, aunt and daughter of the miner killed in a coal mine explosion Selcuk Ayvaz, 33, mourn over his coffin during his funeral outside a mosque in Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. [KHALIL HAMRA/AP PHOTO]

 Khalil Hamra

AMASRA, Turkey — "My one and only, where are you," a mother cried at a cemetery beside a freshly-laid mound of earth. She couldn't process the death of her 33-year-old son who was killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.