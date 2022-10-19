Saudi Arabia Rights

Saad Ibrahim Almadi, 72, who is a citizen of both Saudi Arabia and the U.S., was arrested in Saudi Arabia last November and was recently sentenced to 16 years in prison over tweets critical of the Saudi government. [IBRAHIM ALMADI VIA AP]

 Ibrahim Almadi

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An American citizen has been arrested in Saudi Arabia, tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison over tweets he sent while in the United States, his son said Tuesday.

