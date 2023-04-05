APTOPIX Belgium NATO Foreign Ministers Finland

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, center left, shakes hands with Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto as they attend the NATO-Ukraine Commission during a meeting Tuesday of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels. [AP PHOTO/GEERT VANDEN WIJNGAERT]

 Geert Vanden Wijngaert

BRUSSELS — Finland joined the NATO military alliance Tuesday, dealing a major blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a historic realignment of Europe's post-Cold War security landscape triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.