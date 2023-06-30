APTOPIX France Police Shooting

Cars burn after a protest Thursday in Nanterre, outside Paris. [AP PHOTO/MICHEL EULER]

 Michel Euler

NANTERRE, France — France braced for another eruption of urban rioting Thursday night after the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old, with tens of thousands of officers hitting the streets and commuters rushing home before transport services closed down early for safety reasons.

