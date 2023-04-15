APTOPIX France Pension Ruling

Demonstrators gather outside the Paris town hall on Friday as France's Constitutional Council approved an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age to 64, in a victory for French President Emmanuel Macron after three months of mass protests. [AP PHOTO/LEWIS JOLY]

 Lewis Joly

PARIS — France's Constitutional Council on Friday approved an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 in a victory for President Emmanuel Macron after three months of mass protests over the legislation that have damaged his leadership.

