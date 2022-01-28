PARIS — There's still room for diplomacy in the Ukrainian crisis. At least that's the conviction of French President Emmanuel Macron, who continues to push for dialogue with Russia despite signs pointing to a potential war.
His stance reflects France's post-World War II tradition of carving its own geopolitical path, refusing to line up blindly behind the U.S. It's also part of Macron's domestic political strategy amid campaigning for April's presidential election, where nationalists are setting the agenda and a war in Ukraine could prove an unwelcome distraction.
Macron is preparing to talk Friday with Vladimir Putin, and Macron's presidential palace hosted marathon talks Wednesday between Russian and Ukrainian advisers, the first such face-to-face negotiations since Russia has massed troops near Ukraine in recent weeks.
Wednesday's talks among Russian, Ukrainian, French and German advisers appeared to buy all sides more time, as they agreed to meet again in two weeks. But France's diplomacy-focused strategy complicates efforts by the U.S. and NATO to show a tough, united front against Russia. And experts question whether it will be enough to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Macron's call with Putin on Friday morning has two goals, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said: "to continue dialogue" and to "push Russia to clarify its position and the aim of (military) maneuvering."
Moscow has denied it is planning an assault, but it has moved an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks and is holding military drills at multiple locations in Russia. That has led the United States and its NATO allies to prepare for the worst.
Macron "is at the heart of efforts towards de-escalation" and will also speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming days, Attal said.
French expert on geopolitics Dominique Moïsi told The Associated Press that Macron has tried since in power "to reset the relation between France and Russia, and to do it based on a mix of being open and being firm... This is very laudable, but did it work? Will it work this time? That's the challenge."
European diplomacy has helped cool tensions in the past. Wednesday's talks took place in the so-called "Normandy format," which helped to ease hostilities in 2015, a year after Putin ordered the annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and the Russia-backed insurgency began in eastern Ukraine.
Soon after his election in 2017, Macron invited Putin to a meeting in the sumptuous Palace of Versailles, letting him be "very impressed by the grandeur of France," according to the Russian's president's own words.
Macron also invited Putin to his summer residence at the Fort de Bregancon, on the French Riviera, in a rare honor meant to give a boost to peace talks with Ukraine during summer 2019.
"Macron has shown extreme confidence in his ability to seduce, to charm world leaders and start with them a dialogue," Moïsi said.
