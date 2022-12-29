APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid Wednesday in front of housing which was damaged by Russian shelling in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Ukraine. [AP PHOTO/EVGENIY MALOLETKA]

 Evgeniy Maloletka

KYIV, Ukraine — France's defense minister on Wednesday pledged further military support for Ukraine, insisting his government's backing is unflagging while efforts are also being made with Moscow to reach an eventual negotiated end to Russia's invasion.

