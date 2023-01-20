Russia Ukraine War Weapons

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, left, speaks with Britain's military officers during his visit to the Tapa Military Camp, in Estonia, on Thursday. [AP PHOTO/PAVEL GOLOVKIN]

 Pavel Golovkin

BERLIN — Germany faced mounting pressure to supply battle tanks to Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aired frustration about not obtaining enough weaponry as Western allies conferred Thursday on how best to support Ukraine nearly 11 months into Russia's invasion.

