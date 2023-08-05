Russia Ukraine War US

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie shake hands Friday during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine. [UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE VIA AP]

BUCHA, Ukraine — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has become the second 2024 Republican presidential hopeful to visit Ukraine, meeting Friday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, touring ravaged villages and saying what he saw further impressed to him that the U.S. should continue to help the country fend off Russia's attack.

