Hong Kong Activist Verdict

Three Hong Kong activists, including Chow Hang-tung, from the now-defunct group that organized annual vigils commemorating China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, were convicted Saturday of failing to provide authorities with information on the group in accordance with a national security law. [AP PHOTO/KIN CHEUNG, FILE]

 Kin Cheung

HONG KONG — Three Hong Kong activists from a now-defunct group that organized annual vigils commemorating China's 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters were convicted on Saturday for failing to provide authorities with information on the group in accordance with a national security law.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.