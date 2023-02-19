Ukraine War Grassroots Aid

A volunteer welds a heating stove from old car rims in workshop in Siauliai, some 144 miles north-west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, on Feb. 2. In a dusty workshop in northern Lithuania, a dozen men transform hundreds of wheel rims into potbelly stoves to warm Ukrainians huddled in trenches and bomb shelters. [AP PHOTO/SERGEI GRITS]

 Sergei Grits

TALLINN, Estonia — In a dusty workshop in northern Lithuania, a dozen men are transforming hundreds of wheel rims into potbelly stoves to warm Ukrainians huddled in trenches and bomb shelters. As the sparks subside, one welder marks the countertop: 36 made that day. Hours later, they've reached 60.

