Israeli settlers stand in the outpost of Eviatar in the West Bank on Monday. [AP PHOTO/ARIEL SCHALIT]

JERUSALEM — Thousands of Israelis led by at least seven Cabinet ministers marched Monday to an evacuated West Bank settlement in a defiant signal that Israel's most right-wing government in history is determined to accelerate settlement building on occupied lands despite international opposition.

