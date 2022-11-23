Indonesia Earthquake Survivor

Enjot was out tending to his cows when the earth started to shake around him. Before he could even comprehend what was going on, his daughter was on the phone to tell him the earthquake had brought down his house. By Tuesday, he would learn that 11 of his relatives were among those killed in the earthquake, whose epicenter was only a few miles south of his village. [AP PHOTO/TATAN SYUFLANA]

 Tatan Syuflana

CIANJUR, Indonesia — Enjot was tending his cows in the hills near his home when the earth shook.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.