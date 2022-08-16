Salman Rushdie Assault

Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov. 15, 2017, in New York. [EVAN AGOSTINI/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Evan Agostini - invision linkable, Invision

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An Iranian official Monday denied Tehran was involved in the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie, though he sought to justify the attack in the Islamic Republic's first public comments on the bloodshed.

