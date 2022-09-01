Israel Prehistoric Tusk

An Israeli archaeologist works next to the recently discovered 2.5-meter-long tusk of an estimated 500,000-year-old straight-tusked elephant, Wednesday near the city of Gedera, Israel. [AP PHOTO/TSAFRIR ABAYOV]

 Tsafrir Abayov

KIBBUTZ REVADIM, Israel (AP) — Israeli archaeologists recently unearthed the titanic tusk of a prehistoric elephant near a kibbutz in southern Israel, a remnant of a behemoth once hunted by early people around half a million years ago.

