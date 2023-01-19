Israel Politics

Aryeh Deri attends a special session of the Knesset in Jerusalem on Dec. 29. Israel's high court ruled that Deri is disqualified from serving as a minister after he was convicted last year for tax offenses. [AMIR COHEN/POOL PHOTO VIA AP]

 Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM — Israel's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must fire a key ally from the country's new Cabinet, presenting the Israeli leader with a potential coalition crisis and deepening a rift over the power of the courts.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.