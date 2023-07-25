Israel Politics

Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a road during a protest Monday in Jerusalem against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system. [AP PHOTO/ARIEL SCHALIT]

 Ariel Schalit

JERUSALEM — Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to curb the powers of the country's justice system despite massive protests that accused the government of pushing the country toward authoritarian rule.

View our Print Replica

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.