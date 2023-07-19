JERUSALEM — Tens of thousands of protesters on Tuesday blocked highways and train stations and massed in central Tel Aviv during a day of countrywide demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul plan.
The protests, now in their seventh month, have taken on a sense of urgency in recent days as Netanyahu and his allies in parliament march ahead with the program. The first bill in the package — a measure that seeks to limit the Supreme Court's oversight powers — could become law as soon as next week.
The unrest also cast a shadow over a visit to the White House by Israel's figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, who was invited to Washington to celebrate Israel's 75th anniversary.
Herzog, a political centrist, has been involved in behind-the-scenes efforts to broker a compromise on the judicial overhaul, which has strained relations between Netanyahu and President Joe Biden.
In a meeting with Biden in the Oval Office, Herzog acknowledged that Israel was "going through a heated debate as a society." But he said that debate shows that Israeli society is "strong and resilient." He added that the country should seek an "amicable consensus."
Biden, who has criticized the overhaul plan, said that the U.S. commitment to Israel was strong and the bond between the two countries was "unbreakable."
Netanyahu and his allies say the overhaul is needed to rein in the powers of an unelected judiciary — particularly the Supreme Court — that they believe is overly interventionist in government decisions.
Their opponents, representing a wide cross section of Israeli society, say the plan is a power grab by Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies that will destroy the country's fragile system of checks and balances. They also say the prime minister, who is on trial for corruption charges, and his allies are motivated by various grievances against the justice system.
Late Tuesday, protesters thronged outside the U.S. diplomatic offices, packed the central square of Tel Aviv and crippled the city's main highway.
Earlier, they gathered outside Israel's stock exchange and military headquarters. Business leaders have repeatedly warned that a weakened legal system will deter foreign investors. Reservists in key military units, including fighter pilots and cyber warfare agents, have threatened to stop reporting for duty.
"This government is totally insane. We are afraid for our democracy, for everything we've built — that's why we are all here fighting," said Itai Bar Natan, 48, a high-tech executive who waved a flag that read "Brothers in Arms," a slogan used by military reservists in the protest movement.
Demonstrators, many of them reservists, created human chains and blocked one of the entrances to Israel's military headquarters in central Tel Aviv.
Protesters flooded train stations during afternoon rush hour. Police closed a central train station in Tel Aviv to prevent the protesters from entering. Many blew horns or held up blue and white Israeli flags.
Police said at least 45 people were arrested on public disturbance charges.
Netanyahu heads the most ultranationalist and religiously conservative government in Israel's 75-year history.
His overhaul plan has exposed wide rifts in Israeli society — largely based on religious and economic differences.
Netanyahu's allies are motivated by an array of grievances against the court system.
His ultra-Orthodox allies, for instance, fear the courts will strip away exemptions that allow young religious men to skip otherwise compulsory military service in order to pursue seminary studies. Others have spoken out against rights for LGBTQ+ people, while several Cabinet ministers are hard-line settler leaders who remain furious about Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005 and accuse the courts of siding with Palestinians.
The protesters, on the other hand, are largely members of Israel's secular, middle class who believe the government is planning to clamp down on their way of life and on the country's liberal traditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.