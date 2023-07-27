Israel Politics

An injured demonstrator is dragged by police Monday during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel. [AP PHOTO/ARIEL SCHALIT]

 Ariel Schalit

JERUSALEM — Israel's highest court said Wednesday it will hear legal challenges to a divisive new law that weakens its power, putting the country's top justices in the position of defending their own independence and escalating a political crisis that has unleashed the country's biggest protests in history.

