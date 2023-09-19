Italy Migration

Rescued migrants sit in a boat of the Italian Finance Police on Monday before disembarking at the port of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy. [CECILIA FABIANO/LAPRESSE VIA AP]

 Cecilia Fabiano

ROME — The Italian government approved new measures to crack down on migration Monday, after the southern island of Lampedusa was again overwhelmed by a wave of arrivals setting off from Tunisia and the migration issue returned to center stage in Europe with talk of a naval blockade.

