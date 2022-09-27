CORRECTION APTOPIX Italy Elections

Far-Right party Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni shows a placard reading in Italian "Thank you Italy" at her party's electoral headquarters in Rome, early Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Italians voted in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II.

 Gregorio Borgia - staff, AP

ROME — A party with neo-fascist roots has won the most votes in Italy’s national election, setting the stage Monday for talks to create of the country's first far-right-led government since World War II with Giorgia Meloni at the helm as Italy’s first woman premier.

