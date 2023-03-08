Japan Rocket

An H3 rocket lifts off Tuesday from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, southern Japan. [KYODO NEWS VIA AP]

 Tanegashima Space Center

TOKYO — Japan's space agency intentionally destroyed a new H3 rocket minutes after its launch Tuesday because the ignition failed for the second stage of the country's first new rocket series in more than two decades.

