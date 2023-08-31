Japan Nuclear Fukushima

In this photo provided by Cabinet Public Affairs Office, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida eats the seafood from Fukushima prefecture at lunch Wednesday at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan. [CABINET PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICE VIA AP]

TOKYO — Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and three Cabinet ministers ate Fukushima fish sashimi at a lunch meeting Wednesday, in an apparent effort to show that fish is safe following the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant that began last week.

