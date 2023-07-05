APTOPIX Russia US Detained Reporter

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, on June 22. [AP PHOTO/DMITRY SEREBRYAKOV]

 Dmitry Serebryakov

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin on Tuesday held the door open for contacts with the U.S. regarding a possible prisoner exchange that could potentially involve jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, but reaffirmed that such talks must be held out of the public eye.

