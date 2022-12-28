Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian servicemen hold a flag over the coffin of their comrade during the funeral ceremony of Volodymyr Yezhov killed in a battlefield with Russian forces at St. Volodymyr Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday. [EFREM LUKATSKY/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia's foreign minister on Tuesday warned anew Ukraine that it must demilitarize, threatening further military action and falsely accusing Kyiv and the West of fueling the war that started with Moscow's invasion.

