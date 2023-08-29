Libya Israel

People burn photos showing Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush in Tripoli, Libya, on Sunday. Cohen and Mangoush met in the Italian capital, Rome, last week, according to the Israeli foreign ministry. [AP PHOTO/YOUSEF MURAD]

 Yousef Murad

CAIRO — Libya's foreign minister on Monday was suspended and fled the country, a day after Israel revealed that its chief diplomat met with her last week — news that prompted scattered street protests in the chaos-stricken North African nation.

