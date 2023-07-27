APTOPIX Britain Kevin Spacey Trial

Actor Kevin Spacey addresses the media Wednesday outside Southwark Crown Court in London. A Jury cleared Spacey of nine sex offenses. [AP PHOTO/ALBERTO PEZZALI]

 Alberto Pezzali

LONDON — Kevin Spacey charmed the jury in his sexual assault trial with humor, humility and emotion as he dropped names of fellow stars and stories from his once-celebrated career while his lawyer called his accusers liars and said the Oscar winner was the real victim.

