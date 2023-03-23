APTOPIX France Pensions

A man at a bar watches French President Emmanuel Macron speaking during an interview with journalists on television in Marseille, southern France, on Wednesday. [AP PHOTO/DANIEL COLE]

 Daniel Cole

PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron is resisting growing discontent on the streets of France, saying on Wednesday that the pension bill he pushed through without a vote in parliament to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 must be implemented by the end of the year.

