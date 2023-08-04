South Korea Stabbing

Police officers cordon off the scene near a subway station in Seongnam, South Korea, on Thursday. [AP PHOTO/AHN YOUNG-JOON]

 Ahn Young-joon

SEOUL, South Korea — A man rammed a car onto a sidewalk Thursday in South Korea, then stepped out of the vehicle and began stabbing people at a shopping mall. Authorities said at least 14 people were wounded in the country's second mass stabbing in a month.

