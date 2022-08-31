Russia Obit Gorbachev

Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. [AP PHOTO/BORIS YURCHENKO, FILE]

 Boris Yurchenko

MOSCOW — Mikhail Gorbachev, who set out to revitalize the Soviet Union but ended up unleashing forces that led to the collapse of communism, the breakup of the state and the end of the Cold War, died Tuesday. The last Soviet leader was 91.

