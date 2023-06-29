Russia Ukraine War

In this photo provided by the National Police of Ukraine, a police officer and a rescue worker walk in front of a restaurant, RIA Pizza, destroyed Tuesday by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. [NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE VIA AP]

 National Police of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday arrested a man they accused of helping Russia direct a missile strike that killed at least 11 people, including three teenagers, at a popular pizza restaurant in eastern Ukraine.

