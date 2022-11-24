CORRECTION APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Natalia Voblikova, center, reacts Tuesday after learning  her son Artur was seriously injured after a Russian strike in Kherson, southern Ukraine. Artur Voblikov, 13, was injured after a Russian strike, and doctors had to amputate his left arm.[AP PHOTO/BERNAT ARMANGUE]

 Bernat Armangue

KYIV, Ukraine — A new onslaught of Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure on Wednesday caused power outages across the country — and in neighboring Moldova — further hobbling Ukraine's battered electricity network and compounding civilians' misery as winter advances.

