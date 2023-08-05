Niger Coup

French Barkhane Air Force mechanics maintain a Mirage 2000 on the Niamey, Niger base, on June 5, 2021. [AP PHOTO/JEROME DELAY, FILE]

 Jerome Delay

NIAMEY, Niger — Niger's military junta says it is severing military agreements with France, its former colonial ruler, firing some of the previous government's key ambassadors and warning citizens of the West African nation to watch for foreign armies and spies. A regional delegation's efforts at negotiation quickly deadlocked.

